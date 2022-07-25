R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife for His Sexual Misconduct Behavior

*R. Kelly claims his ex-wife Drea Kelly is to blame for his sexual misconduct behavior.

The disgraced R&B star unpacked his childhood issues and past relationships during multiple sessions with a jailhouse doctor and the psychiatric evaluation report was submitted to the court by Kelly’s lawyer.

RadarOnline.com obtained the report and in it, R. Kelly reportedly “blamed his lengthy estrangement from his three children on his problems with his ex-wife,” the outlet writes.

Kelly and Drea were married from 1996 to 2009 and they share 3 adult children: 24-year-old Joann Kelly, 22-year-old Jaya, and 20-year-old Robert Kelly Jr. Per the report, Kelly told his doctor that the marriage ended because Dre wanted to pursue a career in dancing, “which was something they had discussed prior to the marriage.”

Kelly said Drea had “agreed to be a housewife and raise the children prior to the marriage.”

He also admitted to being estranged from his children due to his conflict with Drea. According to Radar, the report noted that “Mr. Kelly stated that his sexual history related to conflict with his ex-wife of subsequent estrangement from his children.”

Drea has previously opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered while married to R. Kelly.

Kelly claims his “problematic sexual behaviors” made it impossible for him to sustain a romantic relationship and maintain a platonic relationship, per Radar’s report.

Kelly’s daughter Joanna (AKA Buku Abi) previously spoke out about the sexual assault and rape allegations leveled against her father.

“If my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless,” she said in a statement.

“That is my last intention,” she added. “I pray for all the families & women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust, I have been deeply affected by all of this.”

“Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father,” Buku revealed.

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father,” she said. “I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

Kelly was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison after a New York jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces similar charges in a separate trial in Chicago next month.