Monday, July 25, 2022
Police Force Quits in N.C. Town in Protest Over New Black Female Town Manager

By Ny MaGee
police-car-lights-night-city-with-selective-focus-bokeh_636705-1098
via Freepik

*The entire police force in the town of Kenly, N.C., has announced their intentions to quit because of the alleged toxic environment created by the new Black female town manager, Justine Jones.

Kenly police chief Josh Gibson and the department’s four full-time officers put in their two weeks’ notice because Jones, who started in June, created a “hostile work environment,” Gibson tells Nexstar’s WNCN, via New York Post

Gibson, who has served with the force for 21 years, also made the shocking announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I have put in my 2 weeks notice along with the whole police dept.,” he wrote of the force he has served with for 21 years.

OTHER NEWS: This Woman Died After Falling Out of Moving Police Car! Family Wants Answers | WATCH

“The new manager has created an environment I do not feel we can perform our duties and services to the community,” he wrote of Jones.

He also noted that his force had recently “made substantial progress” in dealing with unspecified “ups and downs.”

“However, due to the hostile work environment in the Town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible,” he told Jones in a formal letter of resignation. According to the New York Post, Gibson did not identify Jones in the letter as the source of his grievances.

It’s not clear what specifically are Gibson and the other officers’ complaints against Jones. Gibson told WRAL that he would remain on the job if Jones was dismissed.

Jones told WRAL she was “not at liberty to talk” about the controversy “because of a personnel matter.”

According to WRAL, she sued a previous employer in South Carolina for racial discrimination after she was fired in March 2015. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed in April 2017.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

