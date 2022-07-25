Monday, July 25, 2022
Keanu Reeves Returns for ‘John Wick 4’ | Watch Teaser Trailer

By Ny MaGee
Keanu Reeves/ John Wick 4

*The new “John Wick” teaser trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con last week, where the film’s star Keanu Reeves was on had to dish about the fourth installment in the insanely popular franchise.

The trailer finds Wick enacting revenge and, per Variety, director Chad Stahelski previously expressed that he had “no f*cking idea” how to top the stunts from “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which co-starred Halle Berry.

“There’s been a couple days where I’ve decided to do number four and I’ve woken up in a cold sweat going, ‘Horses! How do I beat horses?’” Stahelski told Collider in a previous interview.

“John Wick 4” sees the return of Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane along with co-stars Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown, per Variety.

Per the Variety report, the original “John Wick” earned $86 million worldwide in 2014, followed by $171.5 million for “John Wick: Chapter 2” in 2017 and $327.3 million for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Keanu Reeves, made Comic-Con history in San Diego last week when his comic BRZRKR become the first comic book to feature in the convention’s prestigious Hall H. Per Deadline, Netflix is working on a BRZRKR film adaptation that Reeves will star in and produce. There’s also a spinoff anime series coming to streamer with Reeves voicing the main character.

“John Wick” is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Previous articleFormer ABA Players to Receive ‘Recognition Payments’ From NBA
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

