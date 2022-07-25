Keanu Reeves Returns for ‘John Wick 4’ | Watch Teaser Trailer

*The new “John Wick” teaser trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con last week, where the film’s star Keanu Reeves was on had to dish about the fourth installment in the insanely popular franchise.

The trailer finds Wick enacting revenge and, per Variety, director Chad Stahelski previously expressed that he had “no f*cking idea” how to top the stunts from “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which co-starred Halle Berry.

“There’s been a couple days where I’ve decided to do number four and I’ve woken up in a cold sweat going, ‘Horses! How do I beat horses?’” Stahelski told Collider in a previous interview.

“John Wick 4” sees the return of Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane along with co-stars Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown, per Variety.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” released a buzzy new Comic-Con teaser this weekend, but that wasn’t the only project Keanu Reeves promoted at San Diego Comic-Con. The star also appeared on a panel for “BRZRKR,” a comic book series that he co-writes with Matt Kindt: https://t.co/JXBB0uXusa pic.twitter.com/ld09RR4wnY — IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 25, 2022

Per the Variety report, the original “John Wick” earned $86 million worldwide in 2014, followed by $171.5 million for “John Wick: Chapter 2” in 2017 and $327.3 million for “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.”

Meanwhile, the star of the franchise, Keanu Reeves, made Comic-Con history in San Diego last week when his comic BRZRKR become the first comic book to feature in the convention’s prestigious Hall H. Per Deadline, Netflix is working on a BRZRKR film adaptation that Reeves will star in and produce. There’s also a spinoff anime series coming to streamer with Reeves voicing the main character.

“John Wick” is set to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Watch the teaser trailer below.