It’s Been 15 Years Since Beyonce Fell Down the Stairs On Stage: EUR VIDEO THROWBACK

*Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of a fall felt around the world. On July 24, 2007, Beyonce was in mid-choreography for “Ring the Alarm” at Orlando’s Amway Arena when she slipped down a flight of stairs, got up, and kept performing like nothing happened.

Footage went viral within hours of the concert, part of her third solo tour dubbed The Beyonce Experience. Bey’s right foot appeared to slide rather than stomp on a step, causing her to bounce once on her derriere, slide down several more steps, then frighteningly topple head first the rest of the way. In all, 12 steps of turbulence.

Fans were both alarmed and amazed, as the face plant did not stop the consummate professional from picking up the mic and continuing on, whirling her hair around like Metallica, and bellowing lyrics that basically say to her cheating man, “If I can’t have you, she can’t either.”

Watch below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Beyoncé Drops New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Ahead of ‘Renaissance’ Album

Later, Beyonce explained to CNN that the spill happened when her foot had gotten caught in her trench coat, “and I fell head first, hit my chin. I really was bruised up.”

Also, that head banging move upon recovering was not in the choreography, she revealed, but rather her hilarious attempt to play it off.

Laughing, she said: “I don’t know what that was about.”

Bey explains her iconic foot fumble, below:

As gospel great Donnie McClurkin has wonderfully and famously underscored, it’s not about the falling down, it’s about the getting up.

May this montage of Mrs. Carter being perfectly human reflect the resilience and perseverance inside all of us.