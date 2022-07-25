Dave Chappelle Makes Surprise Appearance at Chris Rock/Kevin Hart Show at MSG

*Chris Rock and Kevin Hart served up a stand-up show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, where Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance.

“Had to sneak my way in here,” Chappelle told the audience, as reported by PEOPLE.

“Last night was by far the best moment of my career….I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…,” Hart captioned a photo of the trio on his Instagram page (see below). “Just know that last night was the true definition of a ‘EPIC NIGHT’ …..I love my brothers more than words can explain.”

“What we did to the Garden will never be done again….We made history last night!!!!!!!! #ComedicRockStarShit #RockHartChappelle,” he added.

Chappelle’s appearance at MSG came days after one of his comedy shows was moved to another venue in Minneapolis following a backlash from the fringe members of the queer community.

“Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support,” Chappelle said at MSG.

He also discussed the criticism about his Netflix show “The Closer” and the incident at the Hollywood Bowl in May when he was physically assaulted by a disgruntled member of the LGBT community. According to the report, Chappelle said his attacker should get monkeypox in jail, saying, “Not that he should die, but his ass should itch for four to six weeks.”

We reported previously that the Los Angeles man accused of attacking Chappelle onstage during his set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival said he was “triggered” by the comedian’s jokes about the LGBTQ community.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Isaiah Lee, 23, said in an exclusive jailhouse interview with The Post. He is currently incarcerated at Twin Towers Correctional Facility. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee attended the May 3 “Netflix is a Joke” show in Hollywood and somehow made it inside the highly secured venue with a replica gun that had an ejectable knife blade. Lee reportedly didn’t use the weapon to attack Dave, and for this reason, he did not face felony charges.

Lee was captured on video rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set and pushing the comedian, knocking him to the ground. The attacker attempted to flee but Dave’s security guards and members of Chappelle’s entourage caught him and allegedly served Lee a vicious beatdown.

“They spat on me and twisted me as if on purpose,” he said of the security guards who roughed him up. He reportedly suffered a broken arm and two black eyes.