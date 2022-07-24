Tyrese’s Ex-GF (Zelie Timothy) Confesses Her Love After He Calls Her A ‘Snake’

*The breakup between Zelie Timothy and actor Tyrese has been trending on social media, almost like a soap opera. The actor recently took to his social media where he disclosed about being single while berating his former girlfriend concurrently.

According to the post, the actor wanted someone ready to settle down, contrary to his ex, who prioritized time out and about. He also called Zelie a snake, which was the viral moment and proof of a romantically hurt man and romance gone sour.

And today, Zelie is back with a response. Unexpectedly, the woman isn’t here to insult her former boyfriend but to profess her love for Tyrese.

In the post, she reminds him of the first time they began dating, how they promised each other nothing but love. How nothing would get in the way of their love – neither social media nor ex’s.

She continued that sadly, the two had been getting in the way of their love and that she wasn’t going to bring up what Tyrese had done or said before by acknowledging her actions that had made him sad.

She added that she had always wanted them to be happy, which is why she has always been there in his darkest moments – divorce, his mother, sister, and father’s grief.

She further explained that being his way of escape has been beautiful even though there are times when she was stubborn – doing and saying things he didn’t like – which eventually got into what they were building.

Seemingly, this relationship with Tyrese was her first, and when supposedly wants him back. She continued that the breakup has taught her that hell is the earth without Tyrese, whom she loved with everything she had from day one.

She hopes they will go to therapy together, and learn more about each other. She finished her post by saying she loves him, he means so much to her and she misses him.