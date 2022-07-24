Sunday, July 24, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Three Shot While Leaving Funeral Service at Chicago Church | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*CHICAGO (WBBM) — At least three people were shot outside a church on Chicago’s Far South Side Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 0-100 block of East 108th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three men were leaving a funeral service when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside started shooting, striking the victims who were standing outside.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen shoulder and leg and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the upper thigh and was also transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Let This be A Lesson! – Lexi Larson was Fired for Sharing Her Salary on TikTok

Chicago Church - 3 people shot
Chicago Church – 3 people shot

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleNot Surprised – DaBaby Now Supports Trump ‘Cause He’s a ‘Gangsta’ who ‘Let Kodak Out’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO