Princess Love Still Wants Out – She’s Moving Ahead with Divorce from Ray J

*Princess Love isn’t looking to call off her divorce from Ray J despite their recent joint appearance at the BET Awards, a new report claims.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online, reveal that the 37-year-old wants to proceed by requesting the court to set a trial date for their divorce, which will also lay out custody plans for their two children Epik and Melody.

Furthermore, the trial date will also go over visitation rights, child support, spousal support, attorney fees, and division of properties, per the publication.

Princess’ decision to move ahead with the divorce comes just weeks after the pair walked the red carpet at the BET Awards last month.

Inside the venue, the pair even sat next to each other as they cheered on Ray’s sister Brandy, who took to the stage to perform “First Class” with rapper Jack Harlow.

Their public appearance certainly made it seem as if the couple’s third divorce filing had been called off, but Princess’ court filing clearly indicates otherwise, reportedly mentioning in the legal documents that she’s “focused on a divorce settlement and not working on the marriage.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2016 and televised their nuptials on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”