Sunday, July 24, 2022
HomeRelationshipsDivorce
Divorce

Princess Love Still Wants Out – She’s Moving Ahead with Divorce from Ray J

By Fisher Jack
0

Princess Love, baby and Ray J - The Real
Princess Love, baby and Ray J – The Real

*Princess Love isn’t looking to call off her divorce from Ray J despite their recent joint appearance at the BET Awards, a new report claims.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online, reveal that the 37-year-old wants to proceed by requesting the court to set a trial date for their divorce, which will also lay out custody plans for their two children Epik and Melody.

Furthermore, the trial date will also go over visitation rights, child support, spousal support, attorney fees, and division of properties, per the publication.

Princess’ decision to move ahead with the divorce comes just weeks after the pair walked the red carpet at the BET Awards last month.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: London Brown Teases Details About Season 2 of ‘Power Book 3 Raising Kanan’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

Inside the venue, the pair even sat next to each other as they cheered on Ray’s sister Brandy, who took to the stage to perform “First Class” with rapper Jack Harlow.

Their public appearance certainly made it seem as if the couple’s third divorce filing had been called off, but Princess’ court filing clearly indicates otherwise, reportedly mentioning in the legal documents that she’s “focused on a divorce settlement and not working on the marriage.”

The pair tied the knot back in 2016 and televised their nuptials on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

Previous articleThree Shot While Leaving Funeral Service at Chicago Church | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO