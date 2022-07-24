Sunday, July 24, 2022
Not Surprised – DaBay Supports Trump ‘Cause He’s a ‘Gangsta’ who ‘Let Kodak Out’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*DaBaby is setting the internet on fire again! This time it’s after he voices his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump due to his last-minute pardoning of Kodak Black back in 2020. Trump also pardoned Lil Wayne.

During his recent interview on the @fullsendpodcast, the Charlotte rapper responds to the question asking if he down for Trump. DaBaby says, “Do I f**k with Donald Trump? Now, hell yeah!”

When next asked what caused him to change his mind on his stance on Trump, DaBaby explained, “Trump is a gangsta. He let Kodak out.”

The rapper also said that he would consider being a “campaign partner” for Trump too.

As Hollywood Unlocked further notes,  back in September 2020, DaBaby was not feeling Donald Trump. It was pretty much safe to say that he was NOT going to be voting for Trump in November 2020.

While taking to his official Instagram account, the rapper shared a screenshot of a text message that he received from what looked like it was sent as part of the official Trump campaign.

The unknown five-digit number told the rapper to “Reply YES to Join Trump and receive important messages.”

Instead of using one of the prompts given, DaBaby replied back to the number, “F*CK Y’ALL.”

The rapper was then sent an immediate text that responded back to him and said, “Donald J Trump For President: You have been unsubscribed and will not receive any more messages.”

