Keke Palmer Causes Further Damage to Her Eyes Trying Controversial Meditative Practice | VIDEO

*Keke Palmer recently disclosed that she sunburned her retina through sun glazing, something that made her urge her fans to protect their eyes at all costs. The said practice involves staring at the sun at sunset or sunrise, with the hope of clearing the mind while connecting with its energy in California’s Joshua Tree national park.

Unfortunately, the actress’s retina may never fully recover after trying the technique.

In an interview with Wired, Keke responded to questions people want to know about her. One of them being does she wears glasses?

“I wear glasses, and now I’ve been walking around lately wearing two glasses,” she shared. “For all my spiritual heads out there that’s always looking for a different meditation vibe, don’t ever do the sun gazing, honey. I did sun gazing in Joshua Tree and I sunburned my retina playing around trying to be Gandhi and s**t!”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Charles Barkley Shows Love for LGBT Community in Viral Video, Fans Claim He’s Drunk | Watch

The 28-year-old actress warned her fans and anyone walking in her shoes right now not to follow her example. Those that are too spiritual, can always pray for their eyes to heal. She further added that everyone should be careful about the sun, global warming, and UV rays – these factors pose a great danger to eyesight, according to AceShowbiz.

The goal is to protect the eyes with all possible means and save yourself from being her or worse – she is currently seeing double among other effects. Her astigmatism is going left and she is praying so hard right now as the doctor said there is no assurance for her full recovery.

She further disclosed that she has struggled with eye problems since age eight and everyone in her family wears glasses. Her only hope right now is that the mess she did isn’t too much. She asked everyone to pray for her.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology discourages staring at the sun as it can cause permanent or severe eyesight damage while excessive exposure to UV light can result in eye cancer, sunburns around the eyes, and cataracts.