Lizzo Talks Non-Traditional Relationships – Claims Monogamy is ‘Claustrophobic’ | WATCH

*Lizzo recently had an interview with The Breakfast Club, where she discussed her non-traditional relationship with Myke Wright. She described traditional relationships as scary, especially the long-term ones that last as long as 10 years, even though to her, love is a lifetime thing.

While her relationship with Wright is not monogamous, it has taught her to be open to love at all times. For this reason, she can love someone forever, even though traditional relationships scare her too much. She further described monogamy as pretty claustrophobic, as it comes with immense rules that the parties involved must follow, reports Blavity.

On the other hand, non-monogamous relationships have no rules, which gives the parties involved more freedom and not the slavery feeling.

The singer’s relationship with Wright has no rules or expectations – which is great for her as she doesn’t want any rules to control her relationships.

Lizzo further explained that she can’t be part of poly relationships and related types, as they still come with rules. However, lack of rules doesn’t mean that she is all over the streets “ducking, sucking, and fu*king,” as she candidly says in the interview.

The same case applies to her partner. The goal is to eliminate any expectations while making love the core objective.

The singer publicly revealed her relationship with Wright on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live appearance, where she further explained that dating the right person brings mutual support. In such cases, it doesn’t matter what you are doing, all you get from your partner is mutual support.

Last month, the two love birds made their red carpet debut as a couple, during the singer’s Amazon Prime Show: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” She further shared a carousel of photos from the event on her Instagram account, to serve as their Instagram debut.