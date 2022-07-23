Saturday, July 23, 2022
Beef

Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage After Random Items Kept Being Thrown At Him – Was Ye the Cause? | WATCH

*Kid Cudi (went) off on the #RollingLoud Miami audience after they kept throwing things at him during his performance (watch it below). On Friday, Cudi kicked off the event in the headlining spot. Cudi replaced #KanyeWest after he canceled for unknown reasons. Apparently, the crowd was not feeling the replacement and took it out on Cudi.

In a video clip, Cudi screams at the audience to stop throwing items at him and threatens to leave if it continues.

“If I get hit with one more f*cking thing, if I see one more f*cking thing on this f*cking stage, I’m leaving,” he says.

The audience seemed to test if Cudi was serious as a water bottle flew his way. This was the last straw for Cudi. He then dropped his mic and walked off stage as the audience booed him.

Another video began circulating on social media that showed another angle of the water bottle hitting Cudi in the face.

“Yo I will walk off this stage if y’all throw one more f*ckin’ thing up here,” he says in the second video. “I will leave. I will leave right now.”

On Monday, Rolling Loud organizers announced that Kanye was not performing at the festival.

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi

The abrupt cancellation came as a surprise and not explanation.

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022,” they said in a statement. “We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing.”

The statement continued, “This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

