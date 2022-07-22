Friday, July 22, 2022
Youth Basketball Referee in Oklahoma Knocks Out Man During Game | Video

By Ny MaGee
Youth Basketball Referee in Oklahoma

*A youth basketball referee in Oklahoma knocked out a man who stormed onto the court during a brawl over the weekend. 

The incident occurred at the Score OKC Center in Edmond on Saturday, according to footage published by Outkick. When a coach walked onto the court to confront a referee, the ref “jabbed the coach in the face and the larger man charged at him, throwing haymakers,” New York Post reports. 

“I was there on the other court! This was all over a tech the coach received then he came on the floor and headbutted the ref instead of leaving the floor the score was 28-26 … they were winning now the whole organization loses,” one Facebook user wrote Monday, as reported by Outkick.

Per the outlet, the footage circulating online doesn’t show “the dad deciding to enter the fray before he is flattened.”

OTHER NEWS: Stephen Curry Reacts to Brittney Griner’s Detainment, Mocks NBA Peers at ESPYS | Videos

Here’s more from the Post:

The ref’s partner got in between the dueling duo when another man emerged from the stands and got into the fight, which quickly escalated into a brawl involving other adult spectators. Another man was then cold-cocked by the larger referee, who ran up on him and hit him from behind, knocking him to the hardwood, footage showed.

The pugnacious official had just been headbutted by the coach before he pivoted to the other side of the court and delivered the brutal blow to the unsuspecting man. It was unclear what led to the devastating punch, but some people speculated that the knocked-out man was “possibly trying to keep the peace.”

Below is the full footage of the incident:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

