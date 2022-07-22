Friday, July 22, 2022
Mike Tyson Talks Mortality and Says He Will Die ‘Soon’

By Ny MaGee
Iron Mike Tyson
Getty

*Mike Tyson predicts he will die soon, and recently shared his thoughts about mortality during a conversation with his therapist Sean McFarland on the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast. 

“We’re all gonna die one day, of course,” Tyson told McFarland and fellow guest DJ Whoo Kid, as reported by Sports Illustrated.  “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That’s my expiration date is coming close, really soon.’”

Tyson also touched on financial security and how money does not equate to happiness. 

“Even now, money don’t mean s— to me,” Tyson said. “I always tell people—they think money’s gonna make them happy; they’ve never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna love you? How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?”

READ MORE: Hulu Drops Official Trailer for Mike Tyson Limited Series | Watch

“It’s just that, the false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You don’t believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you’re invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say money is a false sense of security,” he added.

As reported by The Blast, some fans expressed concern after Tyson’s remarks about his own death. 

One person commented, “Everyone’s going to die some day. If we know the day we’re going to die, life would be a living hell. So enjoy life and don’t worry about death, it will eventually come to anybody.”

Some other fans wrote, “He better not, he has become quite an inspirational guy,” “I hope not, I would be very depressed,” “Please don’t Mike,” and “Never say it out loud, unless as a joke. Sometimes The Fates can be capricious. Don’t f–k with them, real talk.”

In related news, Hulu dropped the new official trailer for “Mike,” the upcoming series about Mike Tyson.

The eight-episode series stars Trevante Rhodes as the famed professional boxer, with Laura Harrier as Tyson’s ex-wife Robin Givens, and Russell Hornsby as Don King.

According to Deadline, the streamer describes the series as “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson.” 

Check out the new trailer below.

Previous articleHarvard Sued for Defamation by Black Activists & ADOS Creators Tonetalks and Yvette Carnell | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

