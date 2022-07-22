Harvard Sued for Defamation by Black Activists & ADOS Creators Tonetalks and Yvette Carnell | VIDEO

*It looks like Attorney Antonio Moore also known on his YouTube channel as Tonetalks and political commentator Yvette Carnell are bringing litigation to Harvard, Harvard Kennedy School, Moveon.org and several others for an academic paper Harvard published that attacked both of their reputations and ADOS work product for making clear demands of the Democrats for the Black vote during the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Full filing found here.

For years Moore and Carnell created a movement from their channels and social media to inform Black America on voting and American economics. The two played a key role in the blossoming national reparations discussion, with Moore serving as an expert at the California senate on the AB3121 California reparations bill. ADOS has been covered by New York Times, ABC, and CNN among others.

In the filing Moore and Carnell lay out how Harvard and their partners in the paper set out to incorrectly frame them and their ADOS work product as telling Blacks not to vote in the 2020 election, inaccurately portrayed them and ADOS as being tied to Russian disinformation, and framed them and the movement as being silent on Covid and its’ impact on Black Americans. None of which is true according to the filed court documents. In fact, Moore argues he was among the earliest in Black America to properly discuss the Coronavirus in February of 2020 and beyond. See one of his many shows informing Black America early on Covid 19 here: Coronavirus (Covid-19) Explained – How to Make Sure You’re Prepared.

To go further it appears Harvard even retracted their allegedly defaming paper nearly a year after publishing with scathing words on their own editorial process’ failure. Giving context the filing notes something like two in ten thousand academic papers are ever retracted.

But this retraction comes after letting the harmful material sit for a year damaging reputations as truth from among the most prestigious universities in the world. In their own retraction Harvard’s academic journal admitted “failure of the editorial journal’s process”, “The internal review found flaws in the methodology, as well as discrepancies between the data and the findings reported by the authors, resulting in unsubstantiated conclusions drawn from their analyses…It is important to acknowledge that this outcome also represents a failure of the journal’s editorial process.” Harvard Shorenstein Center

Pulling a few sections from the defamation filing Moore, Carnell and their attorney Lance Filer of Filer Palmer LLP state:

Harvard Kennedy School and the misinformation review; effectively used and weaponized the vague concept of misinformation to actually and fraudulently, and perhaps purposely misinform anyone that would read this academic paper to damage the reputations of the Plaintiffs in irreparable ways…

The above referenced product contains allegations of Plaintiffs engaging in widespread voter disinformation and suggestions of voter suppression; Ignoring Covid-19 and any potential impact on African-Americans; Using their platforms to disenfranchise Black Americans from voting for Democratic candidates at upcoming local and national elections; and implications of ties to Russian Disinformation.

Not only was contrary information widely available to prove those allegations as false, but requests for retractions were ignored for over a year while the authors used Harvard University and its established networks, credibility, and influence to Defame the Plaintiffs causing general and special damages…



Despite a clear conflict that is noted at the very bottom of the Harvard Kennedy School ADOS paper, Harvard allowed Moveon, a nonprofit, which strongly supports the Democratic party to play a main role in creating and publishing this fraudulent paper. Moveon supplied salaries to five of the ten authors during the project. Moveon.org and it’s staff was able to use the prestige of Harvard and the veil of academic rigor that Harvard has admitted in their retraction was never met due to a “failure in their editorial process” to defame Plaintiffs.

It also should be noted it appears back in 2020 the same year the ADOS research paper was submitted to Harvard by it’s authors the current Press Secretary Karinne Jean-Pierre joined the Biden staff directly from a leadership staff position as senior advisor and national spokeswoman with Moveon one of the named defendants that paid salaries for several authors while writing the Harvard paper in question.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and also to hear Harvard & Moveon explain how and why this all happened? Was this because Carnell and Moore had used ADOS to setup a real plan to pressure an exchange from Democrats for the Black vote and were setting reparations at the center of that demand going forward? Time will tell.

Watch below as Moore explains much of the issue of the Harvard Kennedy School Disinformation paper with Ice Cube (who is also mentioned in the paper) on a show where he demanded retraction in February of 2021.