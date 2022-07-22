Friday, July 22, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

Greg Mathis and Wife Linda Talk New Reality Series, Supporting LGBT Community | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

new reality show
Mathis Family Matters

*We caught up with Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda Mathis to dish about their new reality series Mathis Family Matters,” which follows the couple as two of their adult children move back to Los Angeles to all find their way and join the rest of the family. 

Per press release, Judge Mathis has had great success helping others, but when it comes to his family, his opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes falls flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood. Linda, the matriarch of the family, has a fabulous quick wit personality and since this is the first time the family has been under one roof in long time, it’s her mission to keep everyone together through the ups and downs. 

Mathis previously said that he encouraged his gay son Greg Jr. to come out on the show. 

Speaking to E! News about Greg Jr. hiding his sexuality, Mathis explained, “Greg and I had an [onscreen] discussion about him not sharing his sexuality or being gay with the general public, his friends and others.”

READ MORE: Judge Mathis Encouraged Gay Son to Come Out on Family’s New Series | Video

“I thought he had because he shared it with us at age 18 and moved to Washington, D.C. and has been there for over a decade and that’s a gay-friendly town,” Judge Mathis continued. “So I was shocked that he hadn’t, and there are moments there that are very emotional in the sense that I let him know that he has to fight.”

Greg Jr. told E! News that discussing his sexuality on national television was “one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever had to do.” 

Per the report, “Mathis Family Matters” will unpack “the mental anguish and struggle a lot of LGBTQ+ individuals go through during that process,” Greg Jr. added, “and the fears that you have and the reactions from some of your family and friends.”

Mathis spoke further about his son’s coming out journey in our exclusive conversation with him and his wife. Check out what he had to say about supporting the LGBT community and pushing back against the narrative that Black folks tend to be homophobic.

Watch the clip below and tune in to “Mathis Family Matters” Sundays on E!

Previous articleStephen Curry Reacts to Brittney Griner’s Detainment, Mocks NBA Peers at ESPYS | Videos
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO