Cynthia Bailey Unpacks Her Role in ‘Terror Lake Drive,’ Shares Excitement for Acting | Watch EUR Exclusive

*We caught up with Cynthia Bailey to dish about her role in the second season of ALLBLK’s thrilling anthology series “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female.”

Bailey plays Rose, a new resident of the Freeman Lake Apartments along with her nephew whom she cares for. Throughout the season, Rose must resiliently protect both herself and her kin from the dangers that continuously plague the recently crime-ridden city of Atlanta poses, per the official series synopsis.

Created and written by Jerry LaMothe (Blackout) and Kajuana S. Marie, season two follows Deja (Pascale Armand, Eclipsed), a traveling nurse, who recently completed an assignment in Austin, Texas. Much to the dismay of her friends and colleagues, Deja accepts a position at the newly constructed Atlanta University Hospital. Amid her housing quest, she meets an awkwardly shy and eclectic Doula named Shana (Yolonda Ross, The Chi), a nursing student at the university who is seeking a roommate – single Black female preferred.

Though Deja thinks she has found the perfect new home, multiple women have started to go missing…Deja starts to experience strange happenings in her apartment…could she be the next victim of the lakeside apartment complex?

Additional cast includes Charles Malik Whitfield (Chicago Med), Keith Arthur Bolden (Black Lightning, Cobra Kai), Denise Boutte (Meet the Browns) and Kendrick Cross (Ambitions), Reginae Carter (Social Society, Pride & Prejudice ATL).

Check out the trailer above.

Bailey is best known for her long-running career in fashion and modeling before turning her attention to unscripted television as one of the stars of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise. In our exclusive conversation with the superstar, she explains why now turning her attention to acting.

Check out our conversation with Cynthia about season 2 of “Terror Lake Drive” via the clip above. New episodes air weekly on Thursday via the ALLBLK app.