Shocking Video of 4-year-old Shooting At Police for Arresting His Father Released! | WATCH

*While the incident happened back in February 2022, body cam video is now being released showing the shocking moment when a 4-year-old in Utah was shooting at police who were arresting his father.

The incident occurred on February 21 at a McDonald’s in Midvale, Utah around 1:30 p.m. The 12-minute video shows the moments leading up to and after the arrest of a 27-year-old man named Sadaat Johnson, who was accused of brandishing a gun in the Mickey D’s drive-thru after his order was incorrect.

Officers ordered Johnson to get out of the car several times, but he refused, the video shows. Police then opened Johnson’s front driver’s door, pulling him out.

While the Unified Police Department officials attempted to arrest Johnson, who had his 4-year-old and a 3-year-old on his backseat, the oldest grabbed his dad’s gun and started opening fire at the officers because he “wanted his daddy back.” (See more via the IG embed below.)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Man Whose Wife and Daughter Died in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Accused of Riding ‘Coattails’ of Vanessa Bryant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait. There’s more …

As officers were trying to take Johnson into custody, an officer who turned around saw a gun pointing out of the back window and screamed “gun,” moments before a shot rings out.

The officer used his hand to sweep the gun away as the gun went off, hitting the upper part of the McDonald’s building. The officer then yelled at the person inside of the car to drop the gun, and after looking inside the car, realized that it was a small child.

The children can be heard crying after the incident as officers ushered them out of the car and away from the scene.

The 4-year-old told police that he picked up the gun because “he wanted his daddy back,” charging records show. The child also told police that Johnson said, “the police officer cannot open the door,” during the altercation.

After being arrested, Johnson told police that he “blacked out” for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald’s employee were arguing over his order. Johnson also denied brandishing the gun in front of the worker, despite surveillance video showing him doing so, court records state.