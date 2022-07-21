Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage of Home of Security Guard Killed in Buffalo Mass Shooting

*A grieving family recently received a generous gift from producer #MetroBoomin. The wife of the retired officer killed in the Buffalo grocery store shooting won’t have to worry about a mortgage moving forward.

Metro Boomin paid the home of Aaron Salter Jr. and Kimberly Salter in full nearly a month ago. Aaron’s son, Aaron Salter III, shared an appreciation post for the producer’s generous act.

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most? Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin he called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that,” Aaron wrote. “No more mortgage Paid in full!!! Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did.”

The photo in Aaron III’s post features his sister and himself standing in front of his parents’ home. While speaking with The Shade Room on Wednesday, Aaron opted not to say how much Metro Boomin paid. Instead, Aaron III said Metro Boomin contacted him after seeing a GoFundMe created to help his mother financially. Aaron III said Metro offered his help and, after the call, promised to take care of Kimberly’s home–and DID!

Per The Shade Room: Aaron Salter III added that he and Metro spoke about the producer’s album Not All Heroes Wear Capes, and Metro called his father a hero.

As was previously reported, on May 14, Aaron Salter Jr. confronted mass shooter Payton Gendron during his rampage and fired at him. But his shots failed to penetrate Payton’s protective gear, and the assumed white supremacist returned fire–fatally striking Aaron.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia called Aaron “a true hero” following the racist attack. The commissioner added that Aaron undoubtedly “saved lives” with his actions that day.

“My family has just been humbled,” Aaron Sallter III wrote. “I’d do anything to have my dad back but the support people are showing and have showed is amazing.”