Thursday, July 21, 2022
Kim Burrell Apologies for Controversial Sermon Calling Out ‘Broke, Ugly’ People | Video

By Ny MaGee
*Gospel singer Kim Burrell has apologized after catching heat for a church sermon that many have deemed offensive. 

During a recent sermon at Pastor Brian Carn’s Kingdom Church, Burrell told the congregation, “You choose up. Find you some value, you know? Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill?”

“How many of your bills are in your little cousin’s name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?” she added, as reported by Ace Showbiz. “It’s not about status or material things it’s just about choices.”

At another point, she went on to talk about “ugly” people, saying “Because who likes to be told you’re just ugly, no ones likes to be told that….most don’t get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves.”

READ MORE: Pastor John Gray Faces 'Long Road Ahead' Amid Health Battle

 

She added, “I haven’t chosen anyone to be ugly yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats covering most of that anyway. Here’s to you.”

Per the report, she also spoke about not getting COVID vaccines. “We’re at church….those of us that are walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine,” she stated. 

Elsewhere in her sermon, Burrell called out visiting church pastors who have yet to invite her to their church. 

“I respect all of the men of God here….hopefully we’ll get a chance to meet each other when y’all invite me to come to your church I’m not as expensive as I seem…,” she said. “I don’t know maybe you got a little left over from your PPP loan. Prayer praise and power you understand. Isn’t the Lord great!”

Her comments were met with backlash, prompting Kim to turn to Instagram to apologize. 

“As a kingdom citizen and a woman of integrity, I can acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest can be offensive,” she said Tuesday (July 19). “My intention is never to hurt anyone but to spread love, laughter and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song. If anyone was offended I can sincerely say I apologize.”

She continued, “With that being said, the irony is that those who are criticizing my statement are displaying the very thing they have accused me of, however, it’s not been humorous or in jest….Slander and defamation are not taken lightly especially if it affects my name, image, or brand.”

“Those pages wherein vile comments and false narratives have been created have been noted, reported, and hopefully silenced,” she went on warning. “Again, I will apologize if anyone thought that my humor was malicious, but I will not under any circumstance tolerate harassment, slander, or for my character to be defamed.”

Watch her full apology video via the Instagram clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

