Thursday, July 21, 2022
French Montana Says Record Labels Want to Cash In Rappers’ Deaths With Life Insurance Policies | Video

By Ny MaGee
French Montana
French Montana – Getty

*French Montana has called out record labels for profiting off the deaths of rappers with life insurance policies. 

Speaking to Akademiks on his Off the Record podcast, French Montana recalled some of his old beef with his rap peers and speculated that the labels were hoping to cash in if their artist gets murdered, Hip Hop DX reports. 

“We was beefing for real,” he said on the podcast.” People was dying and this and that, and it was blocking a lot of money. People didn’t want to touch you. Your rap friends stop picking up, the labels stop picking up. It gets crazy. But now it’s even crazier, they gettin’ life insurance on artist. At least back then, we didn’t have that. You’re praying on his death. You’re praying on making millions on his death.”

 

Montana added, “You’re supposed to have life insurance anyway, but when the label does it, if you don’t have one that’s crazy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, French addressed rumored feuds between J. Cole and an alleged heated exchange between Diddy and Drake at DJ Khaled’s 2014 birthday party.

“I don’t think none of that ever happened,” French said, Complex reports. “Nah, I don’t think so. I think it was probably over a song or something, but I never really got into it. ’Cause you know they’re both like my best friends.”

Montana continued, “People be expecting me to pick a side, right? And I lose a lot of friends like that. So if I’m cool with you and I’m cool with him and y’all beef, then I’ll still say what’s up to both of y’all cause I met both of y’all at the same time. How am I wrong for that?”

Listen to French Montana’s full Off the Record interview below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

