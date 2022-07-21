Thursday, July 21, 2022
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart’s Tortilla Challenge is Hilarious | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Kevin Hart (Matt Crossick-PA Images-Getty images)
*(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart are always keeping us laughing.

Johnson posted a video to his Instagram of the two stars doing a “tortilla challenge,” a TikTok trend that involves two individuals slapping each other across the face with a tortilla while trying not to spit out a mouthful of water.

“You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the sh*t out of me with no consequences,” The Rock wrote.

Ultimately, Johnson won the challenge but not before Hart was able to slap him twice with a giant tortilla.

You can watch the action immediately above. (WARNING: They use some colorful language.)

The two friends are busy promoting their upcoming animated film “DC League of Super-Pets,” which hits theaters on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

