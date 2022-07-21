Colombian Company Wants Elon Musk’s Dad to ‘Donate Sperm to Impregnate High-Class Women’

*Days after Elon Musk’s father confirmed that he and his stepdaughter welcomed their second secret child together, a company in Columbia wants Errol Musk to donate his seed to high-class women.

“I’ve got a company who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class women,” Errol, 76, claimed in the Sun. “They say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?’ ”

Elon is said to be the world’s richest man. He is the founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer at SpaceX; angel investor, CEO, and Product Architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

As reported by the New York Post, Errol has fathered at least seven children to three different women. He previously proclaimed: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

Errol says the unnamed company wants his seed “because it contains the same genius genes that made the world’s richest man,” the outlet writes.

“They have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff,” the wealthy South African engineer said.

Last week, Errol confirmed that he and his 35-year-old stepdaughter-wife named Jana had welcomed a second child together in 2019.

Here’s more from the Post:

Errol married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. The couple split nine years later, before Errol wed Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana, at the time. Errol helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather, alongside two more biological children he shared with Heide. The pair divorced after an 18-year marriage.

Errol hasn’t ruled out providing his sperm to the Columbia company. He told the Sun in a separate interview that there are several women claiming he is the father of their children.

“I have about six people, women who claim that their child is my child right now. Obviously they are opportunists,” he stated. “[But] there was a period in Johannesburg in the ’80s that I was going out with a different woman every night. I had plenty of dates. So it’s quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, ‘This is your child.’ It’s possible.”