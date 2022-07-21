Thursday, July 21, 2022
Cameraman Passes Out While Filming Bloody Scene From 50 Cent’s New Horror Movie | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
*50 Cent’s new horror film is said to be so gory that even the cameraman passed out during filming.

TMZ obtained footage of the camera operator’s reaction while filming a bloody scene in the upcoming film “Skill House.” Director Josh Stolberg shared a photo of the floor from a kill scene and noted that the cameraman became nauseous and passed out.

“Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a ½ hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!,” he wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: 50 Cent to Star In and Produce Horror Film ‘Skill House’

We reported previously that 50 Cent will star in and executive produce “Skill House” from Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media.

The actor/hip-hop star joins an ensemble cast that includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC veteran Paige VanZant, Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), Dani Oliveros (Roar), Emily Mei (The Download) and Jacob Skidmore (Trinkets), per Deadline

Bloody-Disgusting reports that the project is “a dark satire of social media and influencer culture, exploring how far people will go for online fame.”

“When a young kid from Maryland, like Bryce, with nothing but a cell phone and a ring light, can attract tens of millions of followers on Tik-Tok and Instagram, it evens the playing field for everyone,” Stolberg said in a statement, reported by The Wrap. “But there’s a dark side to this new entertainment landscape, and I’m excited to flip that rock over.”

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” said Kavanaugh. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

“Skill House,” is slated for a 2023 release. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

