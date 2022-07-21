Thursday, July 21, 2022
Beyoncé Reveals Track List for ‘Renaissance’ Album, Drops July 29

By Ny MaGee
“Beyonce On Top” is coming soon to the Black News Channel. (Photo: Beyonce’s Facebook)

*Beyonce has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming seventh studio album “Renaissance,” which drops July 29.

“Renaissance” is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed “Lemonade.” As reported by Uproxx, a source familiar with the album said Bey tapped producers Ryan Tedder and Raphael Saadiq to assist with the effort. “Renaissance” is a collection the superstar is calling “Act 1,” suggesting that more acts will follow the initial release.

Last year Beyonce spoke to Harper’s Bazaar about her forthcoming new music, saying, “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.”

She added, “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

READ MORE: Beyonce’s Mom Reacts to Method Man’s Apology to Destiny’s Child

Beyonce (Instagram)

Britsh Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful described being “transported back to the clubs of my youth” when Queen Bey previewed some of her new music for him.

Enninful noted the “Soaring vocals and fierce beats” and wrote in the July Vogue issue: “I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent.” 

He added, “The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

Beyoncé shared the album’s cover art earlier his month and said: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Below is the “Renaissance” tracklist:
I’m That Girl
Cozy
Alien Superstar
Cuff It
Energy
Break My Soul
Church Girl
Plastic Off the Sofa
Virgo’s Groove
Move
Heated
Thique
All Up in Your Mind
America Has a Problem
Pure/Honey
Summer Renaissance

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

