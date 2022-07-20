Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Trailer Drops for Final Installment of ‘Halloween’ Sequel Trilogy | Watch

By Ny MaGee
Halloween Ends - trailer
Credit: Twitter

*Universal Pictures has dropped the first trailer for “Halloween Ends,” the third and final installment in the sequel trilogy. 

The new movie, directed by David Gordon Green, follows 2018’s “Halloween” and 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” and sees the return of, Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. 

As reported by PEOPLE, John Carpenter, who directed the original Halloween, serves as an executive producer on the new film. Speaking about the project to Syfy Wire, Carpenter said “You’ll see it’s a departure from the others. It’s interesting. Dave is a really good director. I love working with him.”

Producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse told ScreenRant in June, “I didn’t say it’s gonna be the last Halloween movie. It’s our last Halloween movie. We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek [Akkad]. And what he does, only he knows, but we are done. And this is our last one and I think people will be very happy.”

OTHER NEWS: Showtimes Announces 'Desus & Mero' is Coming to An End

 

Curtis spoke to PEOPLE in March about returning to the franchise.

“The last thing I ever thought I would do is another Halloween movie five years ago,” she said at the time. “And then now I’ve made three of them. They have been incredibly well-received. People love them. This last movie is very emotional, deeply emotional.”

Per the report, on the final day of filming, the veteran actress cried on set.

“I’m a sobber. I said goodbye to a crew of people who have been so generous to me, who were so warm and loving to me. Because Laurie Strode had the ‘S’ kicked out of her — she emotionally had so much going on, this sweet girl — and they were always there. It was hard to say goodbye to them,” said Curtis. 

“Halloween Ends” opens in theaters nationwide on Oct. 14. Scroll up an watch the trailer via the YouTube video above. 

Ny MaGee
