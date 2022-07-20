Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Pastor John Gray Faces ‘Long Road Ahead’ Amid Health Battle

By Ny MaGee
Aventer Gray, Pastor John
TV personalities Aventer Gray and John Gray (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

*Aventer Gray, wife of Pastor John Gray of the Relentless Church, says her hubby has a “long road ahead” as he continues to be treated for life-threatening blood clots.

During Sunday’s church service, Aventer reportedly called on churchgoers “to worship and pray while testifying of what God has done so far to preserve Pastor Gray’s life for more than a week,” per CBN News.

“Your prayers touched heaven, and God is doing some miraculous things,” she said.

Pastor Gray continues to recover in an Atlanta hospital from treatment for a “severe” pulmonary embolism.

We reported previously that the megachurch pastor was hospitalized last Thursday at Spoth Carolina hospital’s critical care unit in grave condition. His wife took to Instagram and informed fans and followers that her husband’s condition is described as “saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots.”

A saddle PE is a large blood clot lodged in the main pulmonary artery. The blockage occurs in the leg and then travels to the lungs from large veins and other parts of the body, according to Healthline.  The Pastor is in a precarious situation; Aventer said the location of the Pastor’s saddle PE is life-threatening if it shifts.

In an update posted to Instagram on July 11, Aventer said the pastor is showing signs of improvement and was transferred to another hospital “for the best care.”

“There’s a long road ahead of us,” she reportedly told churchgoers on Sunday. “I implore you to please maintain your prayer posture.”

Aventer asked for prayers for her husband in an Instagram post on July 10, writing: “My family and I stand in need of a miracle. Please keep my husband @realjohngray in your prayers.”

She went on to explain what happened to Gray. “After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with a saddle pulmonary embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots. The Saddle PE is in a position that could potentially end his life if it shifts at all,” Aventer shared.

“Doctors, multiple cardiologists, a hematologist … the best, baffled… Only God! We are stable today moving in the right direction,” Aventer wrote last week in a Facebook update. “…The way this SPE was set up, it was trying to destroy, suffocate him. He is being unhooked from supplemental everything, because the timeline of how soon it would take to see these clots dissipate was accelerated by months and the only thing they could attribute this to was prayer. Nothing they did do, was able to do what we now see based on most recent imaging. It was the prayers of the righteous that availed…”

“Thank you all. Everyone across the globe. Let’s finish the miracle and get him back to where he needs to be. Yes we have milestones, benchmarks, and major shifts of lifestyle, but most of all, HE HAS LIFE & God’s breath in his soon to be uninjured lungs,” she added.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

