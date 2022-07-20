Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Netflix Loses 1.3 Million Subscribers in U.S. and Canadian

By Ny MaGee
0

Netflix
Getty

*Netflix continues to lose subscribers worldwide, with its U.S. and Canada market reportedly taking a big hit in the second quarter of 2022. 

Netflix has lost 1.3 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, according to data shared recently during the company’s earnings call, Mac Rumors reports. Per the outlet, “Netflix had 73.28 million paid memberships during the quarter, down from 74.58 million in the first quarter of 2022.”

The streaming giant reportedly dropped 970,000 subscribers worldwide. The loss comes as the company raises its prices while testing new features such as charging customers who share their password. 

Netflix will soon charge users who want to “add a home” to their account (share their password), Complex reports.

READ MORE: Netflix to Add Commercials and Crack Down On Password Sharing

“Over the last 15 years, we’ve worked hard to build a streaming service that’s easy to use, including for people who travel or live together,” Chengyi Long—Netflix’s Director of Growth Product Innovation—said in a statement shared Monday. “It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly. But today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service.”

Per the report, the “Add a Home” feature will launch next month in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, where customers will pay an additional fee to purchase password access for “additional homes”.

In January, Netflix increased all pricing plans, with the basic standard plan going from $8.99 to $9.99, the Standard HD plan going from $13.99 to $15.49, and the 4K plan went from $17.99 to $19.99.

The company also intends to add commercials to some plans starting in the fall.

Previous articleFamily of Robert Adams Demand to See Police Bodycam Footage After Fatal Shooting
Next articleSkin-whitening Products Are Rife on Social Media – However, There’s Little to No Regulation | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO