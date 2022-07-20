Netflix Loses 1.3 Million Subscribers in U.S. and Canadian

*Netflix continues to lose subscribers worldwide, with its U.S. and Canada market reportedly taking a big hit in the second quarter of 2022.

Netflix has lost 1.3 million subscribers in the United States and Canada, according to data shared recently during the company’s earnings call, Mac Rumors reports. Per the outlet, “Netflix had 73.28 million paid memberships during the quarter, down from 74.58 million in the first quarter of 2022.”

The streaming giant reportedly dropped 970,000 subscribers worldwide. The loss comes as the company raises its prices while testing new features such as charging customers who share their password.

Netflix will soon charge users who want to “add a home” to their account (share their password), Complex reports.

“Over the last 15 years, we’ve worked hard to build a streaming service that’s easy to use, including for people who travel or live together,” Chengyi Long—Netflix’s Director of Growth Product Innovation—said in a statement shared Monday. “It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly. But today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service.”

Per the report, the “Add a Home” feature will launch next month in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, where customers will pay an additional fee to purchase password access for “additional homes”.

In January, Netflix increased all pricing plans, with the basic standard plan going from $8.99 to $9.99, the Standard HD plan going from $13.99 to $15.49, and the 4K plan went from $17.99 to $19.99.

The company also intends to add commercials to some plans starting in the fall.