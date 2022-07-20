Miles Bridges: Felony Charges Filed Against NBAer ‘for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse | WATCH

*NBA player Miles Bridges has been hit with felony domestic violence and child abuse charges after allegedly putting his hands on his baby momma in front of their kids!

The incident went down last month and he turned himself in the day after the alleged attack. He was released after posting bond.

According to TMZ, he is charged with “one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.”

The details surrounding the alleged incident were never quite revealed, but sources told the site Miles and his baby momma were involved in an argument that sadly turned physical.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Family of Robert Adams Demand to See Police Bodycam Footage After Fatal Shooting

His baby momma, Mychelle Johnson, claimed she l injured from the alleged attack and suffered multiple injuries from a “brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.”

She did take to social media to open up about it when it happened initially.

“I don’t need sympathy,” she said. “I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better.”

Miles is is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

If convicted, he could be spending years in the slammer.