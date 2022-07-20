Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Glenn Ivey Defeats Donna Edwards in Democratic Primary for Maryland’s 4th District

By Fisher Jack
Glenn Ivey (Matt McClain-The Washington Post-Getty Images)
*(CNN) — Glenn Ivey, former Prince George’s County state’s attorney, will win the Democratic nomination in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, CNN projects, defeating former Rep. Donna Edwards, who previously represented the district.

The race for the Democratic nomination in the deep-blue district — currently held by Rep. Anthony Brown, who won the Democratic nomination for Maryland attorney general Tuesday — drew more than $7 million in ad spending.

Most of that sum came from a group called United Democracy Project, the super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which backed Ivey.

Though Edwards had high-profile endorsements from Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, United Democracy Project’s support bolstered Ivey’s campaign, airing ads attacking Edwards and boosting Ivey.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: How Music and Family Lineage Set the Stage for Tyrone Brooks Jr’s Work in GA Politics | VIDEO

Glenn Ivey and Donna Edwards
One ad targeting Edwards warned against “her previous record in Congress” and said, “Donna Edwards had a poor reputation for constituent services.” Another one praised Ivey and said that he “worked with Barack Obama’s Justice Department to lower crime and crack down on police misconduct.”

The Ivey campaign’s own ads appealed to voter frustration with the economy, cost of living and crime.

“Crime, gas and food costs. It’s all on the rise. I’m a father of six. I get it. It’s harder to make ends meet,” Ivey said in an ad.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

