Fans of ‘Insecure’ React to Interracial Marriage of Series Star Jay Ellis

*“Insecure” star Jay Ellis recently tied the knot with his girlfriend of over six years, Serbian model Nina Seničar, and fans have noted their disapproval over his interracial relationship.

The wedding took place at Tuscany Gardens on July 7th, and Vogue magazine recently published the photos.

As reported by Radar Online, Jay and Nina have been dating since 2015, but until recently, he hardly posted photos of her on his social media page — leading many of his fans to conclude that he was keeping their relationship a secret. The couple shares a child, daughter Nora Grace born in November of 2019.

Ellis reportedly spoke about his relationship in 2017, explaining that he likes to keep his personal life private.

“I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship and that’s where I leave it,” he said, according to theJasmineBRAND. I don’t really worry about anything else and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on so for me…a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.”

Vogue posted photos of the couple’s wedding on their Instagram page and commenters were quick to point out that Ellis “maintained a low-profile relationship with a White woman all throughout his stint on Insecure; which is a show that embodies African American culture and a series that essentially made him a star,” Vlad TV writes.

“We not winning the race war,” wrote one fan, according to the report.

“He made a lot of [money] so he’s going to get a White wife,” added another IG user.

“Another sell out, these Black men wanna fit in so bad,” wrote one displeased fan.

As reported by SandraRose.com, Ellis turned off the comments under his wedding photos on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in Italy, and their 2-year-old daughter was the flower girl.

According to Black Enterprise, Jay popped the question in Bali in January 2019.