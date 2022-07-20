Awwww. Showtimes Announces ‘Desus & Mero’ is Coming to An End

*Comedy duo Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have split and their late-night Showtime program, “Desus & Mero” is coming to an end.

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” the premium cable network said in a statement on Monday. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23.”

The show’s official Twitter account also shared the news, saying “it’s been a good run.”

News of the cancellation follows months of rumors that Desus and Mero (Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez) had a falling out.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, “Desus & Mero” ran on Viceland from October 2016 to June 2018. The show was relaunched on Showtime in February 2019. The series featured the two hosts speaking with guests about pop culture, sports, music, and politics. Some of the A-List celebrity guests included Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Whoopi Goldberg, Fat Joe, Faith Evans, Wyclef Jean, Spike Lee, Missy Elliott, and Denzel Washington.

“The Desus & Mero show on vice is one of the best shows of all time. definitely top 5 all time talk show,” said one fan on Twitter.

Another commented, “Watching their election coverage in 2016 made the ushering in of the Trump era easier to digest.”

Heben Nigatu, a supervising producer on the series, added: “Well, friends, it’s the end of an era. It takes a village to make a show, and I’m so honored to have been a part of the Desus & Mero village. Truly the most illustrious team in late night! Hire them all!!! I feel so much pride looking back at everything we made. Nothing compares.”

“Desus & Mero” won a Writers Guild of America award for Best Comedy/Variety Talk Series in 2021. The series received nominations from the Image Awards, Broadcast Film Critics Association, and Television Critics Association, per the Urban Hollywood 411 report.