‘Brat Loves Judy​’ Exclusive Clip: We’re Gonna Be Out of Stock! | Watch

*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Brat Loves Judy,” which airs Thursday night on WE tv.

In the clip, entrepreneur Jesseca “Judy” Dupart is about to lose it after being told she has run out of stock in the factory. Watch the moment via the YouTube video below.

We previously reported that the Da Brat and Judy tied the knot at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Feb. 22. The reality show was taped before their wedding ceremony.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” DaBrat, born Shawntae Harris, previously shared with PEOPLE. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

One hundred guests were reportedly in attendance for the couple’s wedding earlier this year, including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss.

Here’s more about the new season of “Brat Loves Judy” via the press release: Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life. Brat is focused on her new music while Judy is dealing with problems as her business grows bigger than ever. Judy questions Brat’s commitment to the wedding. The couple clashes over why wedding planning is not moving forward.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Brat and Judy struggle through their weight loss journey and Brat prepares for motherhood through unconventional means. Brat fears news of her fertility prospects. Meanwhile, Judy pushes her way into Brat’s music career.

Tune in to “Brat Loves Judy​” Thursdays at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WE tv.