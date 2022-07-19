Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Teddy Riley Claims He Hasn’t Seen His Son in Over Three Years – Blames BabyMama Drama

By Ny MaGee
Teddy Riley / Getty

*Music legend Teddy Riley took to Instagram recently to inform his fans that he hasn’t seen in young son in over three years.

Riley wished his youngest son a Happy Birthday in the post while also unpacking his personal drama with the child’s mother, The Jasmine Brand reports. 

“This is probably one of the saddest days of my life. It’s my baby son‘s birthday today and I haven’t seen him in three years plus. I’ve done everything that I’m supposed to do as a father financially & mentally but because this woman have process evil way, I have to deal with the corrupted government ATL system just to see my son but that will all change,” wrote Riley.

He continued, “Thank God I’m a AMERICAN NATIONAL citizen and my day will come to be with my son for the rest of his life and mine. I’m being patient for that day, and when it comes I shall celebrate, because he deserves to live a great life as a Prince of a King!”

READ MORE: EUR Video Throwback Version of Babyface & Teddy Riley’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle (Watch)

Teddy Riley baby mama drama

The 54-year-old R&B hitmaker went on to encourage his fans to “wish my babyboy “Prince Mykal Theo Riley” a Happy Birthday!!!!”

Riley then called on all fathers who are “going through this” to “reach out to info@globalcommunicationsent.com. He will solve all your problems with the child support corruption.” 

“Time for the Bullish to stop and father to be with their children,” he added. 

Riley reportedly has a total of eight children.

Teddy Riley baby mama drama

Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

