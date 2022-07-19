Teddy Riley Claims He Hasn’t Seen His Son in Over Three Years – Blames BabyMama Drama

*Music legend Teddy Riley took to Instagram recently to inform his fans that he hasn’t seen in young son in over three years.

Riley wished his youngest son a Happy Birthday in the post while also unpacking his personal drama with the child’s mother, The Jasmine Brand reports.

“This is probably one of the saddest days of my life. It’s my baby son‘s birthday today and I haven’t seen him in three years plus. I’ve done everything that I’m supposed to do as a father financially & mentally but because this woman have process evil way, I have to deal with the corrupted government ATL system just to see my son but that will all change,” wrote Riley.

He continued, “Thank God I’m a AMERICAN NATIONAL citizen and my day will come to be with my son for the rest of his life and mine. I’m being patient for that day, and when it comes I shall celebrate, because he deserves to live a great life as a Prince of a King!”

The 54-year-old R&B hitmaker went on to encourage his fans to “wish my babyboy “Prince Mykal Theo Riley” a Happy Birthday!!!!”

Riley then called on all fathers who are “going through this” to “reach out to info@globalcommunicationsent.com. He will solve all your problems with the child support corruption.”

“Time for the Bullish to stop and father to be with their children,” he added.

Riley reportedly has a total of eight children.