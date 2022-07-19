Mom Takes on BLMers Who Support Man (Killed by Police) Who Shot At Her and Kids – ‘Not a George Floyd Situation’ | WATCH

*A Minneapolis mother is upset at BLM protestors after they crowded outside her apartment complex to protest the killing of a black man by a police officer who the woman says tried to kill her and her kids.

Last week, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough called police after her neighbor, Andrew “Tekle” Sundberg, fired multiple shots inside her home while she was cooking dinner for her children. After a long standoff with police, Tekle was shot down by Minneapolis police snipers. A pistol with an extended magazine and several bullet casings were recovered from his apartment.

His killing sparked outrage with some Black Lives Matter protesters due to him being killed by police. Protestors gathered outside their neighborhood to protest about the killing, which they assumed was unjust. Arabella was captured on video shaming the protestors for trying to champion a man that she claimed tried to kill her and her kids.

“This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed. This is not OK,” Arabella yelled. “He tried to kill me in front of my kids.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Racism? Two Black Girls Ignored by Character At Sesame Place – Mother Doesn’t Accept Apology | WATCH

“You guys need to just let it go!” Foss-Yarbrough screamed. “Grieve in silence! This is not OK! This is not a George Floyd situation. George Floyd was unarmed! My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their lives! There are bullet holes in my kitchen…Now I don’t have a place to call home, and I can’t sleep at night! This is not okay!”

The protestors ignored her pleas, even cussing at her, telling her to leave the protest. People can be heard in the video telling her it’s not the right time for the commotion. BLM Minnesota organizer, Trahern Crews, says that the situation is a cause for investigation, despite the cries from Arabella. She says that they are there simply to “respect life and demand justice”.

I’m all for the cause of Black Lives Matter, but this woman is traumatized and they don’t even seem to care. This is sad all the way around. Thoughts Neighbors?