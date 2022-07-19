Michael Henderson: Legendary R&B/Soul Singer/Bassist Has Died – He was 71 | Watch Him Perform

*Unfortunately, we have another death of an R&B legend to report. Sadly, we must inform you of the passing of the “Wide Receiver,” Mr. Michael Henderson. He was 71. Henderson had been admitted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta two weeks ago for an undisclosed illness, and never recovered.

Old school heads and soul music aficionados of course know Henderson from his many hits that he, himself, wrote produced and sang/recorded including the afore mentioned “Wide Receiver,” “You Are My Starship,” “Valentine Love” and many others.

Henderson’s Facebook page posted the following:

“Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta Georgia… Bless his heart and soul… He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews and incessant touring which he loved…”

Read more about Michael Henderson, below via Soul Tracks:

Henderson’s notable career began purely as a musician. Stevie Wonder met him in Chicago and was captivated by the deep sound of his bass guitar. He hired Henderson to tour with him, and the young bass guitarist was on his way.

The exposure of the Wonder tour brought Henderson to the attention of jazz legend Miles Davis, leading to Henderson playing on several of Davis’s most revered fusion albums of the 70s. Henderson became a much sought-after musician, and he continued to play with such notable artists as Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and Doctor John.

But to most soul music fans, Henderson is known as a popular soul crooner who topped the charts on his own, as a duet partner with Phyllis Hyman and Jean Carn, and as a guest vocalist with Norman Connors. Henderson’s vocals on Connors’ “You Are My Starship” created one of the most revered soul music ballads ever, and his tantalizing duets with Carn (“Valentine Love”) and Hyman (“Can’t We Fall In Love Again”) are Quiet Storm staples.