Lil Uzi Vert: Rapper Changes Pronouns to ‘They/Them’

By Ny MaGee
lil uzi very
Lil Uzi Vert / Getty

*Lil Uzi Vert has long been suspected of being a member of the queer community so it comes as no shocker that the rapper has changed his pronouns to “they/them”. 

Lil Uzi, 26, is allegedly dating City Girls rapper JT. His pronoun change comes ahead of the release of Uzi’s new “Red & White” EP. 

The Philly rapper has yet to explain the reason behind the pronoun switch. As reported by Ace Showbiz, one social media user wrote, “Watch people get upset about Uzi having pronoun.”

Another commented, “I don’t think you can be a they/them if your one person. But respectfully would not care if I meet a person and their nice. But haven’t met nobody who says that but just I don’t get how you can be more than one person.”

READ MORE: Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Female Prisoners, Transferred to New Facility

A third individual said of Uzi’s preferred pronouns, “This younger generation is so feminine.”

The artist updated his Instagram bio to reflect his preferred pronouns, prompting another fan to comment, “This is great but unfortunately some people didn’t make it past 2nd grade and don’t understand pronouns so they’re gonna hate on bro.”

Lil Uzi is scheduled to perform at the HARD Summer Music Festival in July and San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival in August. In the meantime, Stream his new single “I Know” via SoundCloud below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

