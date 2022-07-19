Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Jak Knight Death Update: Comedian Died from Self-inflicted Gunshot to Head

By Fisher Jack
0

Jak Knight - Getty
*The death of rising comedian #JakKnight, who starred in shows such as “Black-ish” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” has been ruled as suicide, it has been revealed.

Fans of both shows were stunned to learn of the 28-year-old’s passing last week, though details pertaining to his death were still pending an investigation at the time.

An official autopsy done by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner declared in their report that Jak died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was discovered on an embankment in Los Angeles, and it still remains unclear what prompted the actor to take his life.

Jak certainly had a promising career ahead of him outside of the impressive credentials he already amassed as a TV actor. He frequently performed at stand-up gigs in LA and had even opened up for comedian veterans including Dave Chappelle and Joel McHale. In a previous interview, Jak described Chappelle as his inspiration behind wanting to become a comedian.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Usher’s 2022 New Look ‘Disruptivator’ Summit is July 20/22 – Youth Register Now! | VIDEO

Wait. There’s more … via People:

Knight most recently co-created and costarred in Peacock’s “Bust Down” with Sam Jay, Chris Redd and Langston Kerman. The show, which , premiered on the streaming platform in March, is about a group of four friends working low-wage jobs at a casino in Gary, Indiana. In addition, Knight served as an executive producer alongside his collaborators.

His resume also includes writing for Black-ish and Lucas Bros. Moving Co. and an upcoming onscreen role in Chelsea Peretti’s “First Time Female Director.” Additionally, Knight has double-duty writing and acting credits on “Pause with Sam Jay and Big Mouth.”

Knight toured worldwide as a standup comedian, opening for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari, Joel McHale and Eric Andre. He was named a Comedy Central “Comic to Watch” in 2014 and he appeared on the Netflix standup series “The Comedy Lineup in 2018.

