HBO Drops Trailer for ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd | Watch

*The Weeknd is set to make his acting debut in “The Idol,” in which he stars opposite Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

The new “cult drama” series centers on a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a cult leader who also happens to be a club promoter in LA.

HMO Max has dropped the teaser trailer from the series — which you can watch via the YouTube clip above.

“The Idol” was co-created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The six-episode drama is “set against the backdrop of the music industry and centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” according to HBO’s official synopsis, per Complex.

The series also features Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Debby Ryan, Rachel Sennott, Steve Zissis, Hari Nef, and Juliebeth Gonzalez. Per the report, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Anne Heche, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Caribel Sierra, and Finley Rose Slater also make appearances.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said when the series was first announced in June 2021. “Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality.”

In 2020, The Weeknd spoke to Rolling Stone about a secret screenplay that he had in the works.

“This is my first time even opening up to anything, because I had to spend the last decade invested in this project, the Weeknd,” he said. “It really does consume me, so I’ve learned to step away from it a little bit, to miss it a little bit.”

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” the singer added. “I want to make great cinema.”

No release date has been announced for “The Idol.”