Tuesday, July 19, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

Does Loni Love Think Kevin Samuels’ Death was Because He Didn’t Have ‘Proper Healthcare?!’

By Fisher Jack
0

Kevin Samuels
Kevin Samuels

*Months after Kevin Samuels’ passing, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released findings into the YouTuber’s death, telling TMZ that he died due to high blood pressure.

The ME said, “Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.” The report finally put an end to any possible suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old’s death.

Samuels was a relationship guru who had a huge following on social media, including 1.42 million YouTube subscribers.

He invited people to share their life while giving them relationship advice which often led to heated debates that went viral online. One of his most talked about videos included an IG Live where he said unmarried women over 35 are “leftovers.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mayor of Washington; D.C. is Calling for 100,000 Does of Monkeypox Vaccine | Video

Loni Love (screenshot)
Loni Love (screenshot)

Although he wasn’t everyone’s favorite person, people didn’t like to hear about his passing. Comedian and talk show host Loni Love recently weighed in on the latest findings on Samuel’s death.

She tweeted, “Kevin Samuels lived in one of the richest and most democratic countries in the world.. he should of had universal healthcare provided by this government .. it may have helped him to live a lot longer.”

She added, “And believe me I’m no fan of Mr. Samuels.. due to the way he included me in his talks.. but I don’t wish death on no one.. we all should be able to get proper healthcare in this country.”

Previous articlePoll: Most Voters Aren’t Feeling Republican or Democratic Congressional Candidates | VIDEOs
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO