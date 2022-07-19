Does Loni Love Think Kevin Samuels’ Death was Because He Didn’t Have ‘Proper Healthcare?!’

*Months after Kevin Samuels’ passing, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office released findings into the YouTuber’s death, telling TMZ that he died due to high blood pressure.

The ME said, “Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.” The report finally put an end to any possible suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old’s death.

Samuels was a relationship guru who had a huge following on social media, including 1.42 million YouTube subscribers.

He invited people to share their life while giving them relationship advice which often led to heated debates that went viral online. One of his most talked about videos included an IG Live where he said unmarried women over 35 are “leftovers.”

Although he wasn’t everyone’s favorite person, people didn’t like to hear about his passing. Comedian and talk show host Loni Love recently weighed in on the latest findings on Samuel’s death.

She tweeted, “Kevin Samuels lived in one of the richest and most democratic countries in the world.. he should of had universal healthcare provided by this government .. it may have helped him to live a lot longer.”

She added, “And believe me I’m no fan of Mr. Samuels.. due to the way he included me in his talks.. but I don’t wish death on no one.. we all should be able to get proper healthcare in this country.”