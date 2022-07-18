Monday, July 18, 2022
Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands with Mystery Woman in Greece | VIDEO

Tristan Thompson & mystery woman in Greece - TMZ
*It’s definitely a City Boy summer for Tristan Thompson! The NBA player has recently been turning up in Greece, hanging out and partying in clubs with a bunch of ladies.

However, one clip has got social media talking once again. A video that has surfaced online shows Tristan holding hands with another woman!

Now, although Tristan and Khloe Kardashian have broken up after he fathered his third child with Maralee Nichols, fans are still shocked to see him out and about, especially after news recently broke that he’s expecting another baby boy with his reality star ex-girlfriend.

Of course, social media is having a field day with this latest snap of the athlete. One social media user said, “Tristan Thompson hasn’t replaced Future as the ‘Toxic King’ yet? Another added, “Lol Tristan Thompson do NOT care at all.” A third said, “Who cares about the Kardashians at this point we need a show on Tristan Thompson’s off-court life.”

