Monday, July 18, 2022
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Female Prisoners, Transferred to New Facility

By Ny MaGee
transgender (alleged) killer
transgender woman Demi Minor / via Twitter

*A transgender woman incarcerated at New Jersey women’s prison on manslaughter charges has been moved to a different facility after impregnating two fellow inmates.

The person identified as Demi Minor, 27, was transferred from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility for young adults in Burlington County, a New Jersey Department of Corrections spokesman told NJ.com. Allegedly, Minor is the only trans woman at the new facility, which officials claim puts this person in a vulnerable situation.

“[NJDOC] have violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth Correctional facilities,” Minor wrote in a blog post on the website Justice 4 Demi on July 15. “While living here at GYSC, I have found my self (sic) under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant towards a person like me.”

Minor is serving a 30-year sentence for the killing of Minor’s foster father. The blog post notes that Minor was placed on suicide watch at the new facility “due to the fact that I had hung myself in the van,” Minor wrote. 

Trump Takes Jab at LeBron James Over Transgender Athletes

Minor also noted that after being briefly transferred to New Jersey State Prison, inmates referred to the prisoner as “he and him well over 30 times,” adding, “this has not happened to me in years being referred to primarily as a man.”

Minor was allegedly “forcibly removed from the female prison and beaten during the transfer,” from the women’s prison to the new facility, per the New York Post.  

“NJDOC cannot comment on any active investigations,” the agency said in a statement about the alleged abuse, according to the report. “The Department has zero tolerance for abuse, and the safety and security of the incarcerated population and staff are of critical importance.”

demi minor
transgender woman Demi Minor / via Twitter

Minor impregnated two inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women after engaging in “consensual sexual relationships” with them. 

The state of New Jersey allows men who identify as women to be housed with female inmates. This policy was part of a “settlement from a civil rights suit brought by a woman forced to live in men’s prisons for 18 months,” per The Post. 

The DOC told NJ.com that “the department is currently reviewing the policy for housing transgender incarcerated persons with the intention of implementing minor modifications.”

Per The Post, Housing decisions, the spokesman said, “are made within the parameters of the settlement agreement which requires consideration of gender identity and the health and safety of the individual.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

