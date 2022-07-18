Racism? Two Black Girls Ignored by Character At Sesame Place – Mother Doesn’t Accept Apology | WATCH

*As was previously reported, Kelly Rowland took to Instagram on Sunday and expressed anger over a now-viral video that shows two Black children seemingly being ignored by one of the characters during a parade.

The incident took place at the Sesame Place theme park in Philadelphia. The singer reposted the video to her Instagram stories and voiced her frustration on behalf of those involved.

She said, “Ok so, had that been me, that whole parade would have been in flames,” Rowland said to her followers.

Rowland added: “Like, are you serious? You’re not going to speak to my child?” And did you see that baby’s face at the end? The little one with the pink one? She deserves an explanation. Hello.” She wrote on her stories, “TF! This just made me So mad!”

Following the backlash online, the official Sesame Place Instagram account released a statement on the incident, claiming it was the result of a misunderstanding.

“Our brand, our park, and our employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms,” the statement read. “Regarding the incident yesterday, the costumes our performers wear sometimes make it difficult to see at lower levels and sometimes our performers miss hug requests from guests. The performer portraying the Rosita character has confirmed that the ‘no’ hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted. We apologize to these guests for not delivering the experience they expected.”

The mother has since responded to the statement and she feels like it made the situation even worse and vowed to keep reposting the video until it is “rectified.”