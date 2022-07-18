Monday, July 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

R. Kelly Having Nightmares in Prison Following Attack by Fellow Inmate

By Ny MaGee
0

r. kelly
R. Kelly in jail jumpsuit

*R. Kelly is said to be having nightmares in prison after allegedly being targeted and attacked by another inmate. 

The inmate “kicked him in the face repeatedly,” per RadarOnline.com, via Newsbreak. The outlet has obtained a report written by Kelly’s doctor that was submitted to the court ahead of his sentencing last month.

The letter reportedly outlines Kelly’s “symptoms of PTSD after he was attacked by another inmate in 2020,” per the report. 

The letter was submitted to the judge in hopes that the singer would receive a light sentence. The plan didn’t work as R. Kelly was ordered to 30 years in prison after a Brooklyn jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

READ MORE: R. Kelly is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage

R. Kelly
R&B singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty

Here’s more from Radar: 

At the time, law enforcement sources confirmed the incident went down inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Sources said Kelly was sitting on his bed when the other inmate walked into the cell and started fighting him. The inmate was upset because Kelly had caused the facility to go into lockdown multiple times. Sources said the fight lasted a short time and both were examined by doctors.

Kelly told his doctor that he “awoke from sleep when an inmate started kicking him in the face.” The report said Kelly “sustained a rib fracture and bruises from the assault.” The singer told the doctor that he experiences flashbacks, nightmares about the event, persistent feelings of fear, hypervigilance, exaggerated startle response, “belief that no one could be trusted, and efforts to avoid reminders of the assault.”

The report also touches on the fear and anxiety Kelly experienced as a kid related to his learning difficulties. The report said, “he described wanting to disappear because he was embarrassed that others would learn that he could not read and call him a “dummy.”

R. Kelly is facing another sex trafficking trial in August in Chicago. Prosecutors in the case allege that he kept dozens of explicit videos of kids behind a false wall at his George Street house in Chicago. As reported by All Hip Hop, whenever he traveled, R. Kelly would pack the tapes in a gym bag and carry them with him everywhere he went.

Previous articleAtkins Executive Talks Low-Carb Lifestyle, Keto Benefits and Prevention Type 2 Diabetes | EUR Exclusive
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO