R. Kelly Having Nightmares in Prison Following Attack by Fellow Inmate

*R. Kelly is said to be having nightmares in prison after allegedly being targeted and attacked by another inmate.

The inmate “kicked him in the face repeatedly,” per RadarOnline.com, via Newsbreak. The outlet has obtained a report written by Kelly’s doctor that was submitted to the court ahead of his sentencing last month.

The letter reportedly outlines Kelly’s “symptoms of PTSD after he was attacked by another inmate in 2020,” per the report.

The letter was submitted to the judge in hopes that the singer would receive a light sentence. The plan didn’t work as R. Kelly was ordered to 30 years in prison after a Brooklyn jury found him guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Here’s more from Radar:

At the time, law enforcement sources confirmed the incident went down inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Sources said Kelly was sitting on his bed when the other inmate walked into the cell and started fighting him. The inmate was upset because Kelly had caused the facility to go into lockdown multiple times. Sources said the fight lasted a short time and both were examined by doctors.

Kelly told his doctor that he “awoke from sleep when an inmate started kicking him in the face.” The report said Kelly “sustained a rib fracture and bruises from the assault.” The singer told the doctor that he experiences flashbacks, nightmares about the event, persistent feelings of fear, hypervigilance, exaggerated startle response, “belief that no one could be trusted, and efforts to avoid reminders of the assault.”

The report also touches on the fear and anxiety Kelly experienced as a kid related to his learning difficulties. The report said, “he described wanting to disappear because he was embarrassed that others would learn that he could not read and call him a “dummy.”

R. Kelly is facing another sex trafficking trial in August in Chicago. Prosecutors in the case allege that he kept dozens of explicit videos of kids behind a false wall at his George Street house in Chicago. As reported by All Hip Hop, whenever he traveled, R. Kelly would pack the tapes in a gym bag and carry them with him everywhere he went.