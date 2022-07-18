Monday, July 18, 2022
Kevin Samuels Autopsy Report: He Died from Hypertension | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*As we previously reported, back In May, controversial YouTuber and relationship guru Kevin Samuels passed away at the age of 57.

At the time, all fans knew was that police were called to Kevin’s home in the morning of May 5th for a “person injured” and found Kevin unresponsive on the floor of his apartment.

The police report stated that they talked to a woman who said they met Kevin the day before and spent the night with him at his place in Atlanta.

The woman who also happens to be a nurse explained that Kevin started to complain of chest pains on Thursday morning, and she tried to help him. She told cops he fell on top of her, so she called 911 and requested a defibrillator from the front desk of the apartment complex. Kevin was taken to Piedmont Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: R. Kelly Having Nightmares in Prison Following Attack by Fellow Inmate

There were a bunch of conflicting reports about the cause of his death, but it has been confirmed that he died as a result of hypertension.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office just released findings into Samuels’ death, telling @tmz_tv that he died due to high blood pressure.

The ME says, “Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.” This now puts an end to any possible suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old’s death.

Fisher Jack

