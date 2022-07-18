Jennifer Lopez Weds Ben Affleck at the Famed Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

*Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married as the two tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote on her official website, OnTheJLo, GMA reports.

Lopez and Affleck wed at Sin City’s famous Little White Wedding Chapel.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world… All of us wanting the same thing,” the actress/singer said. “… For the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

JLo continued: “We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

Ben and Jen met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy “Gigli”. The film flopped, and Affleck told Entertainment Weekly in January that he didn’t regret working on the project because he “did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life.”

Affleck proposed to Lopez for the first time in 2002 with a pink diamond engagement ring. The pair postponed their nuptials days before the wedding in 2003 amid the media frenzy. They said in a joint statement at the time: “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

They officially called it quits in January 2004 and rekindled their romance in April 2022, after Lopez called broke up with Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez, 52, was previously married to actor Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme. She also famously dated P. Diddy. Affleck, 49, was married to actress Jennifer Garner and they share three young children.

For her wedding to Affleck, Lopez said she wore a “dress from an old movie.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

“[I]n the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she said. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

She shared a photo on Instagram of her new wedding ring (see post above).

“They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love,'” Lopez wrote, signing the post, “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”