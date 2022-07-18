Charlamagne Tha God’s Late Night Show Gets New Name, New Format | VIDEO

*Charlamagne Tha God’s late-night show has been rebranded ahead of its second season.

The show was previously called “Tha God’s Honest Truth” but it returns this month under a new title and format, People reports.

The newly named “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God“ is a half-hour show with “unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities, and thought-leaders across the political spectrum” per the press release.

“Last year I shared Tha God’s Honest Truth about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems,” said Charlamagne (born Lenard McKelvey) in a statement. “I want to discuss solutions.”

READ MORE: Charlamagne tha God Grilled About His ‘Hatred’ for Black Women | WATCH

“Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f—k s—t going on in the culture, Hell of A Week will be a safe space for free speech & a safe space for comedy,” he added. “Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.”

The show — which debuts on July 28 — will offer fans “a hilarious and unfiltered take on the most talked about topics,” the release reads.

According to the report, season 2 will find Charlamagne and his guests unpacking the top headlines of the week.

“Is the news terrorizing your timeline? Is the Supreme Court causing your anxiety to rise higher than gas prices? Don’t worry we got you,” he shared. “I mean not really, there’s nothing we can really do but you can watch Hell of A Week on Comedy Central.”

“I got the best and brightest comedians, political figures and cultural influencers joining me to break down the biggest stories,” he added.

“Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God” premieres July 28th at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.