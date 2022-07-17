The Pulse of Entertainment: Discovery+ Network’s ‘Baby Drivers’ Stars Truly and Troy Adams | VIDEO

*“My wife said, ‘You should have your own show’,” said racetrack owner Troy Adams about the birth of their docu-series “Baby Drivers” on the Discovery+ Network. “Six months later networks started calling us…and we were going against four or five other tracks.”

Troy Adams’ family started their own racetrack in the 1960s and with changes to the track to accommodate Go-Kart racing in 1992 Troy continued his family’s legacy as the only African-American family racetrack in the world. The docu-series centers around Troy’s son Truly, a prodigy in the racing industry with his Go-Kart wins.

“My wife knew a lot of different networks,” Troy explained when asked. “She is from Riverside (California) and went to Long Beach State to run track, then she went into the medical field as a physical trainer…she was the physical trainer for the Lakers.”

“In the racing community there are not too many black kid racers (Go-Kart racers). We’re blessed,” Troy said.

When I asked about Truly’s go-kart wins he said, “I am not going to be a spoiler…but in episode 6 Truly, in the show, started racing in the older division – a 10 year-old racing against 12 – 16 year-olds.”

Guess who wins readers.

When I asked Truly, who is now being recognized in public as a celebrity, about how abnormal his achievements are at his age and how that makes him a prodigy child he said, laughing a little, “I don’t know what’s normal. When I do 60% because I get tired…my father puts his heavy hands on me and…”

I guess his father Troy is his motivation to give it 100% and become the winner he is today, because now he is making a winning name for himself all over the world in the sport of go-kart racing.

“It’s definitely a docu-series,” Troy said when I asked if the series was a reality show at the start of the interview. “It’s streaming now, and you can see it with a free trial at Discovery + and Amazon Prime.”

Troy said – about his son’s name when I said how unusual it was because I was thinking it was like a stage name – that “His real name is Troy Truly B. Adams.”

