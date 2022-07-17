Nick Cannon Says Marriage to Mariah was Like A ‘Fairytale’ – ‘Damn, I Messed it Up’ | WATCH

(CNN) — Nick Cannon has nothing but love for his ex-wife Mariah Carey. In a new interview, Cannon describes their marriage as a “fairytale.”

“I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude,” he told “The Hottee Talk Show Podcast” on Tuesday. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016. They are parents of 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

“It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way,” he continued. “I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up. But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”

But Cannon realizes Carey has found love again with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

“The dude is amazing with my kids and we got family gatherings and things together, so I truly respect it,” he said. “But come on, that’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody that I will always love.”

Cannon is currently expecting his eighth child with model, Brie Tiesi.

