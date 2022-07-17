Craig Robinson’s Comedy Club Event Evacuated Due to Active Shooter – Suspect Arrested

*A comedy show featuring Craig Robinson was cut short in North Carolina on Saturday after an active shooter stormed into the Comedy Zone at the AvidXchange Music Factory and opened fire. Thankfully, no one was injured!

According to reports, the unidentified man came in waving a gun and demanded everyone leave. “The suspect then discharged his weapon,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Twitter. “There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

Craig took to Instagram live to detail the traumatic experience. “There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” Robinson said in the video.

He explained he had been in the green room at the time of the shooting and that officials moved people from Comedy Zone to a nearby Big Time Rush concert.

Wait. There’s more … As far as the suspect is concerned, although they have not released his name, the authorities did say he has a prior felony conviction.

In a statement a rep for The Comedy Zone said, “In lieu of the events last night we would like to thank all the amazing people that work day in and day out to make the Comedy Zone what it is. They immediately jumped into action and got everyone safely out of the building.”

“We would also like to thank the CMPD for their swift response and peaceful resolution to the situation,” the rep continued, before noting that shows for Friday and Saturday would be fully refunded. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrcraigrobinson “Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter. Hopefully he gets the help he needs,” said Robinson via his IG post. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”

Craig Robinson’s final show is Sunday night at 7pm